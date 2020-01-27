Vale raises emergency watch level for mining dam after heavy rains

Vale (VALE -6% ) has raised the emergency level at the tailings dam of its Gongo Soco mine in Brazil's Minas Gerais state after heavy rainfall eroded the structure's reservoir.

Vale says the dam is safe and secure but had been on Level 1 watch due to its proximity to the Sul Superior dam, which remains at Level 3, the most critical level that indicates a dam burst is "imminent or underway."

The news comes a year after the collapse of a tailings dam at its mine in Brumadinho, also in Minas Gerais, that killed more than 250 people in one of the world's worst mining disasters.