China anxiety dents auto sector

The auto sector is lower on anxiety over the impact of the coronavirus on car sales in China and perhaps the global economy in general. For the most part, suppliers and manufacturers with exposure to China are lower on the day as the weekend news of a broader outbreak is factored in.

Notable decliners include XPEL (XPEL -12.7% ), Superior Industries (SUP -4.9% ), Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS -4.1% ), China Automotive Systems (CAAS -4% ), Veoneer (VNE -3.6% ), Lear (LEA -2.4% ), Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA -1.8% ), Adient (ADNT -3.7% ) and Tenneco (TEN -2.8% ), Kandi Technologies (KNDI -6.4% ), Tesla (TSLA -3.4% ), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY -2.1% ), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY -2.5% ), General Motors (GM -2% ), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF -2.3% ), Ferrari (RACE -2.8% ), Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT -2.1% ) and Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB -2.4% ).