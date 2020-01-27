Lundin Petroleum seeks to become carbon neutral by 2030

Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) pledges to become carbon neutral by the end of the decade, as it joins the growing list of oil producers trying to address criticism of their impact on the environment.

The Swedish company says it will use renewable energy to supply its offshore fields and adopt carbon offset measures.

Lundin says it also will address some Scope 3 emissions, such as from supply vessels and helicopters used to fly staff to oil platforms, but not the larger emissions from the use of oil by customers, causing criticism from environmental groups.

The company's board also proposes a name change to Lundin Energy, as part of a broader "decarbonization strategy."