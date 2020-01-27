JPMorgan bullish, but expects China effect on Disney earnings

JPMorgan expects a lingering hit from China virus fears on Disney (DIS -2.4% ) earnings - if not a sizable one.

But it's maintaining an Overweight rating and sees "any pullback" as a buying opportunity, with investors overall focused more on streaming.

Closing Shanghai Disneyland comes at a "lucrative and peak travel time" considering the Lunar New Year, the firm says, and it's expecting potential box-office impact with theaters closed across China.

Sell-side analysts remain Bullish on Disney overall, as do Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

Disney is set to report earnings next week.