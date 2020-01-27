Nomura sits tight on Macau

Nomura Instinet analyst Harry Curtis says it's too early to tell if the weekend deterioration in Macau visits will extend.

"Beijing has extended the CNY celebration to Feb. 2, which seems to us as more symbolic that effective. It is difficult to know if some of the operators’ efforts to back-fill cancelled reservations have been successful. Even if they were, the quality of customer replacing premium players is likely to be much lower," warns Curtis.

He thinks double-digit declines in gross gaming revenue are easily possible, but also notes it will take several days before the extent of the traffic damage is known.

As for the Macau casino share price declines, Curtis sees the drop in Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO -4.8% ) as overdone and notes the lower China exposure for MGM Resorts (MGM -3.4% ) in comparison to peers. Still, Curtis says investors may have to wait a month before the pessimism fades away.

