EPA to reconsider three refinery biofuel waivers, court rules

The Environmental Protection Agency must reconsider three of the biofuel waivers it recently granted to small oil refineries, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

The decision came after a coalition of biofuel industry groups had challenged the 2016 exemptions for Holly Frontier's (NYSE:HFC) Woods Cross and Cheyenne refineries, and CVR Energy's (CVI, CVRR) Wynewood refinery.

The court says the EPA overstepped its authority to grant the three waivers because the refineries had not received exemptions in the previous year, and saying the Renewable Fuel Standard is worded in such a way that any exemption granted to a small refinery after 2010 must take the form of an "extension."

Biofuel groups are praising the decision and believe it could raise questions about many other waivers granted to small refiners in recent years under the Trump administration.