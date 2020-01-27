GeoVax jumps on coronavirus bandwagon with vaccine announcement

In a clear sign of the extreme degree of market lather over all companies related to the coronavirus situation, GeoVax Labs (OTCQB:GOVX), hoping to cash in on the buying frenzy, announces that it has signed a letter-of-intent with Wuhan-based vaccine developer BravoVax to jointly develop a vaccine against 2019-nCoV.

It says it will use its MVA-VLP platform and know-how to design and construct the candidate using genetic sequences from the current outbreak. BravoVax will be responsible for further development and interactions with regulatory authorities.