TD Bank promotes Boss to head consumer products unit

TD Bank (TD -0.8% ) names Matt Boss, previously head of Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending at TD, to head of Consumer Products, leading its consumer products portfolios.

These include Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending, Checking, Deposit and Payment Products, Residential Lending and TD's CRA efforts.

He'll focus on customer experience, incorporating new technology, and driving growth across all of its consumer product businesses.

Jason Thacker, previously head of Consumer Deposit and Payment Products, will succeed Boss as head of Credit Cards and Unsecured Lending.