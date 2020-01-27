Barrick's Kibali mine racks up record production year

Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.5% ) says its Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo produced a record 814K oz. of gold in 2019, easily exceeding company guidance of 750K oz.

President and CEO Mark Bristow says Kibali's continuing strength shows that a modern Tier One gold mine can be "developed and operated successfully in what is one of the world's most remote and infrastructurally under-endowed regions."

Kibali is "well on track not only to meet its 10-year production targets but to extend them beyond this horizon," Bristow also says.