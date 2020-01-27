Graphic Packaging Holding Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GPK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.