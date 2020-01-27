Apple Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.54 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.38B (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AAPL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 6 downward.

