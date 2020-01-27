Investors continue to exit popular junk ETF

As investors shift to "risk off", they pulled almost $1.4B from the biggest junk bond ETF on Friday, Bloomberg reports.

The $18.1B iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG -0.8% ) is poised for its third consecutive month of outflows.

Michael Terwilliger, a portfolio manager at Resource Credit Income Fund, told Bloomberg that the outflows are due to concerns about the coronavirus and notes that after high yield's "December to remember", the market was likely due for a breather.

Other high-yield ETFs: JNK, HYT, JQC, ACP, KIO, ARDC, DHY, HIX