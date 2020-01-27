Daiichi/AstraZeneca ADC successful in mid-stage gastric cancer study

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) and collaboration partner AstraZeneca (AZN -0.9% ) announce positive topline results from a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial, DESTINY-Gastric01, evaluating HER-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) DS-8201 in patients with HER2-positive unresectable/metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer that has progressed after two or more prior lines of therapy including trastuzumab (Roche's Herceptin) and chemo.

The study met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in objective response rate (ORR) compared to investigator' choice of chemo (irinotecan or paclitaxel).

DS-8201 also showed a statistically significant effect on overall survival (OS), a secondary endpoint.

Detailed data will be presented at a future medical conference.

Daiichi Sankyo plans to initiate talks with Japanese regulators about a registration path (it retains exclusive rights there). Both companies will discuss the data with other health authorities (they share global rights ex-Japan).