Vitamin Shoppe heads to the gym

The Vitamin Shoppe says it opened a new distribution channel in partnership with LA Fitness.

The retailer has opened nine 300 square-foot shops within the LA Fitness chain since November.

The in-gym shops serve sports nutrition products and on-the-go healthy snacks and beverages, as well as a selection of vitamins, minerals, and supplement products.

"This initiative represents an innovative new channel of distribution for The Vitamin Shoppe with great potential for growth and we look forward to a productive partnership with LA Fitness," says Vitamin Shoppe CEO Sharon Leite.

The Vitamin Shoppe chain is now owned by Franchise Group (FRG +0.6% ).

