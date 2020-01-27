Valaris adds board seat in settlement with Luminus

Valaris (VAL -2.1% ) says it has appointed Adam Weitzman, a partner from Luminus Management, to its board as part of a settlement with the hedge fund.

With the appointment, the Valaris will be comprised of 12 directors, 11 of whom will stand for re-election at the company's 2020 annual shareholder meeting.

In return, Luminus - which owns 18.7% of VAL shares - agrees to maintain certain minimum ownership levels and support Valaris' slate of directors at this year's annual meeting.

In November, Luminus threatened to call a special shareholder meeting and push for changes at Valaris.

Shares trade sharply lower despite the news, as global oil prices plunge amid worries over the economic fallout from the China coronavirus outbreak.