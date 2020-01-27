Canadian National Railway Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$1.22 (-18.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$3.54B (-7.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CNI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward.