Barron's high on sports betting potential

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (DEAC +2.3%) rallies to a new high after Barron's singles out the stock as a pure-play bet on sports betting.
The publication sees Diamond Eagle as an acquisition candidate for MGM Resorts (MGM -3.9%) or Eldorado Resorts (ERI -1.4%) after the deal to snap up DraftKings (DRAFT) deal closes.
Shares of DEAC traded at a new 52-week high of $15.14 earlier in the session.
The Barron's breakdown also included positive mentions for Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY), Stars Group (TSG +0.2%), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF), GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF), Boyd Gaming (BYD -1.9%) and Penn National Gaming (PENN -1.5%).