Barron's high on sports betting potential

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp (DEAC +2.3% ) rallies to a new high after Barron's singles out the stock as a pure-play bet on sports betting.

The publication sees Diamond Eagle as an acquisition candidate for MGM Resorts (MGM -3.9% ) or Eldorado Resorts (ERI -1.4% ) after the deal to snap up DraftKings (DRAFT) deal closes.

Shares of DEAC traded at a new 52-week high of $15.14 earlier in the session.