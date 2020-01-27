C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-28.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.75B (-9.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHRW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.