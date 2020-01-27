Fed officials mull capping Treasury yields to fight next downturn

In devising a plan for the next recession, the Fed is looking at a scheme the U.S. last used during and after World War II — capping yields on Treasury securities, the Wall Street Journal reports.

From 1942 until 1951, the central bank capped yields on Treasurys, first on short-term bills then on longer-term bonds, to help finance war spending and recovery.

The Fed is looking to expand its toolkit to deal with a recession. With the Fed's benchmark interest rate staying so low, (currently the fed funds target rate range is 1.50%-1.75%) it has limited ability to cut rates to encourage spending.

At their October meeting, Fed officials said they discussed capping yields on short-to-intermediate-term securities as a way to supplement their other tools, which are primarily raising or lowering interest rates or buying Treasury securities in what's called quantitative easing.

With yield caps, the Fed would commit to purchase unlimited amounts of Treasury securities at a particular maturity to peg rates at the target.

In November, Fed Governor Lael Brainard made the case for yield-capping. Targeting yields on shorter-duration securities for a fixed interval of time could ease concerns about how to end the program because the portfolio would automatically liquidate.

After the caps expire, “any securities that were acquired under the program would roll off organically, unwinding the policy smoothly and predictably,” Brainard said.

