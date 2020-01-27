Key Energy to restructure outside of bankruptcy court

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) has reached a restructuring support agreement with lenders that aims to reduce the company's long-term debt by ~80%, Houston Business Journal reports.

While such agreements often include the debtor filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Key's RSA calls for a series of out-of-court transactions.

Once the restructuring is complete, lenders that signed onto the RSA are expected to own 97% of Key's common shares, with holders of existing equity interests holding the remaining 3%.

The company had been negotiating with creditors in recent months, and the parties recently extended their forbearance agreement until the end of January.