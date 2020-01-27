Akari Therapeutics up 6% on encouraging nomacopan data

Thinly traded nano cap Akari Therapeutics (AKTX +5.9% ) is up on average volume in reaction to preclinical data on a long-acting version of lead drug nomacopan (PAS-nomacopan) that, it says, supports its use for back-of-the-eye diseases with less-frequent injections.

In a mouse model, PAS-nomacopan lowered intraocular levels of VEGF as effectively as an anti-VEGF antibody (74% and 68%, respectively) compared to saline control. It also significantly reduced retinal inflammation versus control.

A Phase 2 study in atopic keratoconjunctivitis is ongoing. Additional preclinical work will include models of AMD.