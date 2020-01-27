Advanced Micro Devices Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+287.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.11B (+48.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 21 downward.

