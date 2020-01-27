Telefónica hires MS to find Tech unit minority partner - report

Telefónica (TEF -0.8% ) has gone with Morgan Stanley to help find a partner to take a minority stake in its new Telefónica Tech unit, El Confidencial reports.

That would repeat a formula it executed with tower firm Telxius, where KKR and Pontegadea took a combined 49% for €1.6B.

Telefónica had created Telefónica Tech in its last corporate restructuring.

Morgan Stanley is already working on the carve-out, according to the report; Telefónica wants to close a strategic deal before its next general meeting in June.