Evonik wins U.S. legal fight to buy PeroxyChem

Evonik's (OTCPK:EVKIF) proposed purchase of rival U.S. hydrogen peroxide maker PeroxyChem is legal under antitrust law, a U.S. federal court judge has ruled.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission had sued to stop the planned merger in August, citing concerns that it would lead to higher prices for hydrogen peroxide used as a bleaching agent or disinfectant.

The proposed $625M deal would leave just one other hydrogen peroxide supplier in the Pacific Northwest, and four suppliers would remain in the southern and central U.S. after the merger but Evonik would control nearly half the production capacity, the FTC said in its complaint.