Maxim Integrated Products Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.53 (-11.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $545.16M (-5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MXIM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 2 downward.