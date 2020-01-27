Mercury Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $193.08M (+21.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRCY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.