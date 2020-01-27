Scorpio Bulkers weighed by declining vessel revenues

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT -11.1% ) shares sink to their lowest in seven months after reporting stronger than expected Q4 earnings but a 7.5% Y/Y decline in revenues, capping a ~37% downturn during this month alone.

Q4 vessel revenue for Scorpio's Ultramax operations fell 17% Y/Y to $35.2M from $42.4M in the prior-year period, with the Ultramax fleet earning an average $11,244/day, down 8% Y/Y; so far during Q1, average dayrate has dropped another 6.5% to $10,505/day for 49% of the days.

Vessel revenue for the company's Kamsarmax operations gained 10% Y/Y to $25.1M from $22.8M a year earlier, with the fleet earning an average $11,934/day, up 9% Y/Y; so far in Q1, average dayrate has increased 2.5% to $12,242/day for 57% of the days.

Scorpio's Q4 adjusted net income of $40.6M excludes the impact of the $25.2M writedown of assets held for sale related to the classification of four Ultramax vessels as held for sale, among other items.

FY 2019 EBITDA soared 57% Y/Y to $158.3M but full-year revenues fell 7% to $224.6M from $242.5M in 2018.

Shipping stocks trade broadly lower over investor concerns on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.