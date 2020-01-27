Stocks decline, VIX pops amid virus fears

Stocks ease off of session lows that were triggered by concerns over coronavirus and its spread globally.
The S&P 500 falls 1.2%, improving from its 1.9% decline earlier, the Nasdaq loses 1.5% vs. 2.4% earlier, and the Dow declines 1.2% vs. 1.9% in morning trading.
Illustrating the uncertainty, the Cboe Volatility Index - also dubbed the fear index - jumps 16% to 16.97. Earlier today, the index touched 19.02, its highest level since Oct. 10, 2019.
The concern fuels the bond rally, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down almost 8 basis points to 1.61%.
Gold advances 0.5% to $1,579.10 per ounce.
Crude oil skids down 2.9% to $52.62 per barrel.
Energy stocks (-2.3%) fell the most among S&P 500 industry sectors, with information technology (-1.8%) and materials (-1.8%) also faring poorly; consumer staples (-0.1%) and utilities (-0.3%) fell the least of the 11 sectors.
The declines were steeper overseas. The Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 2.3%, the DAX sank 2.7%, the FTSE 100 lost 2.3%, and the CAC 40 also slid 2.7%.
China's financial markets will stay closed until next Monday as authorities extend the Lunar New Year break by three days in response to the virus outbreak.
The U.S. Dollar Index rises 0.1% to 97.97.