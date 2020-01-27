Stocks decline, VIX pops amid virus fears

Stocks ease off of session lows that were triggered by concerns over coronavirus and its spread globally.

The S&P 500 falls 1.2% , improving from its 1.9% decline earlier, the Nasdaq loses 1.5% vs. 2.4% earlier, and the Dow declines 1.2% vs. 1.9% in morning trading.

Illustrating the uncertainty, the Cboe Volatility Index - also dubbed the fear index - jumps 16% to 16.97. Earlier today, the index touched 19.02, its highest level since Oct. 10, 2019.

The concern fuels the bond rally, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down almost 8 basis points to 1.61%.

Gold advances 0.5% to $1,579.10 per ounce.

Crude oil skids down 2.9% to $52.62 per barrel.

Energy stocks ( -2.3% ) fell the most among S&P 500 industry sectors, with information technology ( -1.8% ) and materials ( -1.8% ) also faring poorly; consumer staples ( -0.1% ) and utilities ( -0.3% ) fell the least of the 11 sectors.

The declines were steeper overseas. The Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 2.3% , the DAX sank 2.7% , the FTSE 100 lost 2.3% , and the CAC 40 also slid 2.7% .

China's financial markets will stay closed until next Monday as authorities extend the Lunar New Year break by three days in response to the virus outbreak.