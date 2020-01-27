Amazon, Deliveroo refute CMA inquiry

Amazon (AMZN -1.2% ) and Deliveroo tell regulators that the UK antitrust inquiry is "speculative and not supported by evidence," according to Sky sources.

Deliveroo reportedly told investors the companies submitted a strong refutation to the Competition and Markets Authority for investigating Amazon's proposed investment in the food delivery startup.

The rebuttal, which argues that Amazon has no plans to re-enter the sector, could be published this week.

Last month, the CMA announced it would launch a phase 2 investigation after the companies failed to respond to concerns by the December 18 deadline.

In early 2019, Amazon led a $575M funding round for Deliveroo, months after shuttering its own Amazon Restaurants offering in Britain.