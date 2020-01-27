AZZ sees full-year revenues below consensus

AZZ Inc. (AZZ -0.8% ) forecasts FY 2021 earnings of $2.65-$3.15 per share, in line with analyst consensus estimate $3.00/share, on revenue of $970M-$1.06B, below analyst consensus $1.08B.

The company expects earnings for the 12-month period beginning March 1 will "continue to grow but revenue to be somewhat challenged due to our lower anticipated backlog for China."

AZZ says its focus will be on growing the core Metal Coatings business, electrical enclosure and switchgear businesses, and international welding solutions within its Energy segment.