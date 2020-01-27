Columbia Property closes Normandy buy, plans JV for NYC warehouse

Columbia Property Trust (CXP -1.1% ) closes on its previously announced acquisition of Normandy Real Estate Management, a developer, operator, and investment manager of office and mixed-use assets in New York, Boston, and Washington, DC.

CXP acquired the operating platform and real property interests of Normandy for cash and stock consideration totaling ~$100M.

Related to the acquisition, Columbia agrees in principle to commit $53M equity investment in the Terminal Warehouse joint venture.

Upon completion of this investment, which is subject to continuing negotiations and is anticipated to close within the next 30 days, Columbia would become co-general partner alongside L&L Holding Company, LLC and Normandy Fund IV.

The venture plans to transform a 125-year-old warehouse on New York's Eleventh Avenue in the West Chelsea section into a 1.2M-square-foot, class A office and retail destination.