McDonald's franchisees bang the drum for new chicken sandwich

Chick-Fil-A is identified by McDonald's (MCD -0.3% ) franchisees in a Kalinowski Equity Research survey as the biggest threat to the chain. The southern chicken sandwich chain was named by 89% of all franchisees that participated in the poll as the rival concept that is stealing market share from the Golden Arches.

Franchisees see a pressing need for McDonald's to introduce a "truly high-quality" chicken sandwich to compete with Chick-fil-A and the recent sandwich introduction by Popeyes

McDonald's has been slower in recent years to launch major menu changes without a detailed test of consumer response, costs and kitchen complexity.