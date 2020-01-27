Performance Shipping sells post-panamax container vessel, M/V Rotterdam

Performance Shipping (DCIX +1.5% ) announced it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party the 2008-built Post-Panamax container vessel “Rotterdam”, for a sale price of $18.5M before commissions. Delivery to the buyer latest by May 15, 2020.

Performance Shipping’s fleet will now consist of one Panamax container vessel and two Aframax tanker vessels.

“The sale of one of the two remaining containerships in our fleet will increase our cash position to around US$46M. This cash amount, together with the low leveraged assets, provides a total valuation well in excess of our current stock market capitalization. We are confident that this discrepancy will soon be either greatly reduced or disappear entirely as we steadily increase our presence in the Aframax tanker market”, stated Mr. Andreas Michalopoulos, Deputy CEO, CFO and Treasurer of Performance Shipping.