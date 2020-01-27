Bank of Hawaii Q4 core earnings miss on lower fees

Bank of Hawaii (BOH -0.3% ) Q4 EPS of $1.45 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.44 and improves from $1.29 in Q3 and $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Jefferies analyst analysts led by Casey Haire, though, calculate core EPS at $1.37, missing consensus of $1.38, due to lower fees driven by lower mortgage banking and "other", partly offset by expenses and tax rate.

Q4 core fees of $43.9M came in slightly lower than guidance of $45M.

Board increases share repurchase program by an additional $100M; remaining buyback authorization was $120.4M at Jan. 24, 2020.

Q4 net interest income of $123.9M slips from $124.9M in Q3 and $124.0M in Q4 2018; net interest margin of 2.95% vs. 3.01% in Q3 and 3.10% a year earlier.

Q4 average loans and leases of $10.88B increases from $10.77B in Q3; average deposits of $15.44B improves from $15.33B in Q3.

Q4 provision for credit losses of $4.75M increases from $4.25M in Q3 and $2.00M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total noninterest expense of $93.1M is lower than $100.3M in Q3 and $95.9M in Q4 2018.

Previously: Bank of Hawaii EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jan. 27)