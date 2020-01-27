Apple shares hit by China's coronavirus worries

Apple (AAPL -2.2% ) is among the stocks taking a beating from the coronavirus in China.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives says the "coronavirus tragedy and the worries around the consumer impact on the highly anticipated Chinese New Year" have Apple under pressure today "with the Street nervous about the China exposure."

China accounted for about 17% of Apple's total revenue last year.

Ives notes that Apple didn't introduce price cuts or Lunar New Year sales this year, suggesting strong demand.

The analyst says that most of the regional iPhone/AirPods purchases already took place ahead of the Chinese New Year, "with a strong December and January likely already in the books."

Apple will report earnings after the bell tomorrow.