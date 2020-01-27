FCC names four to enable 3.5 GHz commercial deployment

The FCC has authorized full commercial deployment in the 3.5 GHz spectrum band, naming four Spectrum Access System administrators to pave the way.

The agency certified CommScope (COMM -2.6% ), Google (GOOG -2.1% , GOOGL -2.2% ), Sony (SNE -0.5% ) and Federated Wireless as SAS administrators.

“The FCC has made it a priority to free up mid-band spectrum for advanced wireless services like 5G," Chairman Ajit Pai says. "And today, I’m pleased to announce the latest step to achieve that priority: the approval of four systems that will enable the 3.5 GHz band to be put to use for the benefit of American consumers and businesses."