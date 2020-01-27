Semis slide on coronavirus impact

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 3.1% compared to the 1.7% decline for the tech sector as the market takes a hit from China's coronavirus worries.

Earlier today, Susquehanna noted the travel ban in major manufacturing hub Wuhan, which could interfere with the business operations of Universal Display and Western Digital rival Yangtze Memory Technologies.

Top semi decliners: Marvell (MRVL -4.3% ), ON Semi (ON -4.2% ), Skyworks (SWKS -4% ), Applied Materials (AMAT -4.1% ), Broadcom (AVGO -3.9% ), and Xilinx (XLNX -3.8% ).

