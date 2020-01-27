Barclays calls a top for XPO Logistics

Barclays calls the decision by XPO Logistics (XPO -2.4% ) to divest some businesses an end of an era.

The firm drops its rating on XPO to Equal-weight from Overweight on concerns about the underlying value of the business. It's an earlier call away from the bull camp for XPO, with Seeking Alpha authors and the sell-side community still decidedly bullish on average.

XPO is down on the day, but roughly in line with the decline for its peers. Shares of XPO are up 46% over the last 52 weeks, peaking at $96.20.