Volcker revamp to ease venture-fund curbs on banks - Bloomberg

Making it easier for lenders to invest in venture-capital funds is among changes that the Fed and other financial regulators are poised to propose this week, Bloomberg reports, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, the Fed, and other agencies last year finished a major overhaul of the Volcker Rule that banned banks from speculating with their own cash.

The ban was intended to curb risk-taking by Wall Street banks after the 2008 financial crisis, but the rule also prohibited them from significant investing in private equity, venture capital, and hedge funds.

The proposal will also ease business dealings between banks and family offices, which manage wealth of affluent investors, the people said.

Even with the Volcker Rule restrictions, banks have found ways to invest in startups during the past 10 years. For example, Goldman Sachs saw a $5M investment in Uber Technologies increase to an investment worth hundreds of millions of dollars when the ride-share company went public last year.

Industry lobbying groups argue that, since banks are already investing directly in startups, it doesn't make sense to restrict them from investing through venture-capital funds.

Critics of the change still remain. Easing the fund restrictions "will complete the process of neutering the (Volcker) rule," said Marcus Stanley, policy director at Americans for Financial Reform, last year.