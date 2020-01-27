Barrick to sell up to $280M in gold from Tanzania with export ban lifted

Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.6% ) will start to ship gold worth as much as $280M from Tanzania, CEO Mark Bristow says, after resolving a three-year tax dispute with the government.

"The shipments will start immediately and, as we speak, we are mobilizing the concentrates... [worth] $260-$280 million depending on the price of metal prices at the time of sale," Bristow tells Reuters, adding that $100M from the proceeds of the sale of concentrates will go towards paying down a $300M settlement agreed with the government.

Asked about a possible sale of Barrick's Lumwana mine in Zambia, Bristow says the company is "entertaining interested parties."