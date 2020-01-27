Sempra-led Cameron LNG seeks more time for phase two construction

Cameron LNG asks the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for a six-year extension until May 2026 to build the second phase of its liquefied natural gas export plant in Louisiana.

The joint venture says it anticipates making a final investment decision by mid-2021 to add two additional liquefaction trains.

FERC approved construction of trains 4 and 5 in 2016 in an order that required Cameron LNG to place the units in service within four years by May 2020, but the JV says it has not started work on the trains in part due to a change in circumstances of one of its partners.

One train already is operating at the plant and trains 2 and 3 are expected to enter commercial service in this year's Q1 and Q3, respectively.

Cameron LNG is a joint venture of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), Total (NYSE:TOT), Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) and a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.