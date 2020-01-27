Ternium cut to Sell at UBS as steel fundamentals weaken

Ternium (TX -6.5% ) tumbles as UBS downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with an $18 price target, as Andreas Bokkenheuser says some of the stock's 30% rally since October should reverse in the spring, when the scarcity in scrap supply that supported North American steel and scrap prices is relieved.

Bokkenheuser believes at least 20% of the steel price rally was not driven by improving fundamentals, which he says are weakening from current levels amid flattish demand growth and "rapidly rising" capacity additions.

TX's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.