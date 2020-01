Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is one of the names being bid down the most in the retail sector by investors concerned about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Canada Goose opened its first store in China just over a year ago and sees the region as a long-term growth opportunity.

Shares of GOOS are down 5.25% on the day and are off about 8% since the virus was first reported on.

Canada Goose isn't due to report earnings until the middle part of next month.