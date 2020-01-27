Oppenheimer sees near-term headwinds for Estee Lauder

Estee Lauder (EL -3.8% ) falls after Oppenheimer warns on near-term risk.

"Following recent developments in China with the coronavirus coupled with the premium valuation at which shares trade, we no longer view the risk/reward as attractive from current levels," updates the firm.

"Although difficult to measure the precise impact and the length at which the coronavirus-related challenges could persist within the Chinese economy, we now expect EL's higher margin travel-retail segment to be adversely impacted at least in Q3 (Mar.) and potentially longer."

Oppenheimer sees Estee Lauder's premium valuation at risk due to the slower near-term growth and advises investors to wait for a more attractive entry point before speculating on EL's superior longer-term prospects.

Shares are lowered to a Perform rating from Outperform and assigned a price target of $210 vs. the average sell-side PT of $212.80.