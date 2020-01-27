Sandy Spring Bancorp gets regulatory approvals for Revere Bank deal

Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR -1.1% ) gets regulatory approvals from the Federal Reserve and the state of Maryland to complete the merger of Revere Bank (OTCQX:REVB) into Sandy Spring Bank.

Sandy Spring sets a meeting for shareholders to vote on the transaction for Feb. 11, 2020; Revere Bank's special meeting to consider the approval of the deal will also be held on the same day.

The transaction is expected to close in the end of Q1 2020.

Previously: Sandy Spring to buy Revere Bank for $460.7M (Sept. 24, 2019)