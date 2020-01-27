Arconic weighing job cuts from MAX grounding, CEO says

Arconic (ARNC +5.8% ) expects to lose $400M in sales and could cut jobs this year as a result of Boeing's halted production of the 737 MAX, CEO John Plant says.

Uncertainty over MAX production is the biggest challenge facing Arconic in 2020, Plant told today's earnings conference call, adding that the company is considering a mix of staff cuts, extended vacations and changes in shift patterns.

While business for Airbus jetliners and military aircraft is strong, it is difficult to switch workers to alternative products, Plant said.

But the stock powers higher, as improved operating margins helped Arconic's businesses overcome weak Q4 revenues; profit in the aerospace unit jumped 32% Y/Y as revenues rose just 1%, and income at the rolling business soared 61% Y/Y, offsetting a 5% reduction in revenue partially attributed to lower sales to the automotive industry due to the General Motors strike during the fall.