Citi cautious on Netflix

Citi increases its price target on Netflix (NFLX -3.1% ) to $350 from $325 on its view broadly accelerating cord-cutting trends will continue to benefit the firm.

A Neutral rating on NFLX is kept in place by Citi due to tempered short-term expectations.

"We believe that Netflix faces challenges in generating material operating leverage with its cash content spending. Additionally, sell-side estimates appear elevated relative to what historical patterns would suggest about the firm’s subscriber growth prospects," advises Citi analyst Jason Bazinet.