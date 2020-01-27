Sun Life asset management unit eyes private debt acquisition - Reuters

Sun Life Financial's (SLF -1.1% ) asset management arm is looking at its first middle-market private-debt acquisition as it seeks to move into higher-yielding investments, one of its executives told Reuters.

The Canadian insurer unit is currently focused on the investment grade part of the private debt market, "there's the whole lower-rated spectrum within the private debt market," Randy Brown, head of insurance asset management at SLC Management, said in an interview.

"I could see us either acquiring a team or an asset manager focused on that part of the market," he added.

The firm aims to boost exposure to private debt by a few percentage points at the expense of public debt and move away slightly from fixed income overall, Brown said.

SLC will focus on higher-quality middle-market issuers with strong covenant protection, he said, and it may reallocate risk from elsewhere in its portfolio to stay close to current levels.