Duke Energy unveils plans for two new Florida solar power plants

Duke Energy (DUK -0.3% ) announces plans for two new solar power plants in Florida, on top of two solar plants just completed and another two already under construction in the state.

The new 74.9 MW plants in Hamilton County and Columbia County, Fla., each will consist of ~235K tracking solar panels and capable of producing enough electricity to power 23K homes at peak output.

The plants are part of Duke's $1B plan to build or buy a total of 700 MW of cost-effective solar power facilities during 2018-22 in Florida, with plans for another 1,500 MW of solar generation through 2028.