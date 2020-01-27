Eni signs long-term LNG supply deal with Nigeria

Eni (E -2.2% ) says it signed a long-term contract to purchase 1.5M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas from the Nigeria LNG project, less than a week after Total also agreed to a new 1.5M mt/year deal.

Financial terms are not disclosed, but Eni says the deal, combined with a 1.1M mt deal executed last month with Nigeria LNG will allow it to increase its global LNG portfolio starting in 2021.

Eni says the LNG will be produced through existing facilities at Bonny Island, Nigeria.

Nigeria LNG is a joint venture between Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Eni itself, which owns a 10.4% interest.